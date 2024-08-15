Free public WiFi could be coming to Selsey beach if plans for 6 meter high access points approved

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Free public WiFi provision could be coming to Selsey if plans get the greenlight.

The plans, which were validated by Chichester District Council earlier this week, concern the installation of equipment designed to deliver free public WiFi, including four 6 metre high wireless access points across Selsey Beach.

It’s all part of a wider project – called Connected Spaces – to deliver public broadband services across West Sussex, including Selsey Beach, as the council looks to encourage visitors, support businesses and support economic growth in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Mobile/Wi-Fi connectivity is a central part of modern life, whether living and working in a city centre or in the countryside,” a design and access statement submitted alongside the plans, says. “The Connected Spaces Wi-Fi Pilot aims to focus on rural/semi-rural outdoor settings like parks, market town centres, and seafronts, to deliver Wi-Fi in selected locations across the county where mobile connectivity is poor or requires improvement.”

Free WiFi could be coming to Selsey beach if plans are approved

The programme is still in an early pilot stage, and so both West Sussex County Council and Chichester Council will be looking to the WiFi provision, if these plans are approved, for an indication of the impact of digital connectivity in terms of driving parts of the visitor economy.

Although large, it’s believed the four access points will have minimal impact on the visual amenity of Selsey Beach, since they have been designed to make the most of existing infrastructure and minimise clutter. The installation of the poles will also require some amount of below ground ducting, which would be undertaken by Openreach.