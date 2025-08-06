Free Punch and Judy shows at Priory Meadow in Hastings today
Shows are taking place at 2pm and 3pm with a striped Punch and Judy Booth appearing at the sandy beach structure in the open area of Priory Meadow.
It is part of a series of summer holiday events being organised by Priory Meadow. If you miss the shows today, Punch and Judy returns on Saturday August 23, with shows at 12pm, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm.
Priory meadow has an Ohana Fun Day on Wednesday August 13. Expect meet and greets with your favourite blue alien, glitter tattoos, face painting, balloons, craft workshops, music, and more.
A Sand Castle Sculpture Competition takes place at Priory Meadow on Friday August 15 from 11am-4pm.
