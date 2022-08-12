Free the Nipple protest to take place in Sussex this weekend

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Free the Nipple Brighton

Tomorrow (Saturday, August 13) people are set to come together for Brighton’s annual Free the Nipple ‘protest’.

A spokesperson from the demonstration said: “The protest will meet at the peace statue on Hove Lawns at 2pm. Body painting and sign making will take place before participants will take to the seafront for a march that leads to the i360.

“Post-demo, participants are encouraged to stay and picnic next to the i360 as they please.

"All ages and genders are warmly welcomed.”

On the group’s website it says: “This is not just about nipples…this is about solidarity, liberty and radical, unashamed self-acceptance.”

Founder Bee Nicholls said the campaign seeks to ‘dismantle the dictatorship of the male gaze and the shame associated with the body’.

They added: “The double standard of the male vs female nipple sends a message that certain bodies are inherently pornographic no matter the context; if people show 'too much' breast they are sexualised and therefore not worthy of respect.

“The euro-centric beauty standard perpetuated by porn, advertising, media and film imposes unrealistic demands on the body; the perky naked breast is sexualised beyond reason.

"Free the Nipple Brighton is an opportunity to defy body shame, protest these sexist double standards and challenge unrealistic beauty ideals in all forms.”

The demonstration will be disability-friendly and accessible, according to the group.

Attendees with specific needs are urged to contact organisers.

A spokesperson from the demonstration added: “A code of conduct is in place and inappropriate behaviour of any kind is not tolerated.