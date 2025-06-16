Free three Day music festival and car show at Hastings

The event includes five top bands, seven DJ’s and a line-up of 100 classic and custom American cars.

It takes place at the East Hastings Angling Club on the Stade from 6pm on Friday 20 and then from 12pm onwards on Saturday June 21. Custom cars will be cruising along the seafront and on display at The Stade for people to take a closer look.

Playing at the Angling Club will be Lobo Jones and his Rhythm Hounds, The Caezars, Lady Luck Lexy and her All Star Band, The Box Stomping Boys, Vince Ray’s Loser Machine and the Dead Noughts. DJs will also be playing sounds throughout the day. Diner food will be available.

There are more live bands playing at The Albion, in Hastings Old Town, on Sunday 22, from 5pm. Performing at the pub will be The Redcatz, Vince Ray and Jet Jaguars, from Italy. Entry is free on all days.

