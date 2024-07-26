Freehold for countryside pub near Chichester on the market for £585,000

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anyone who’s ever dreamt of owning their own pub could be in luck, with the freehold on The Barley Mow headed to market for £585,000.

The traditional countryside pub, located in the affluent Chichester District hamlet of Walberton, features a restaurant and bar with a brick-built fireplace as well as an open fire and a wood burner, alongside a versatile self-contained area currently serving as a function room and, uniquely for this venue, a skittle alley.

Outdoor space is just as generously proportioned. Situated in the heart of the South Downs, and just a short drive from Goodwood, the pub comes with a 35-space car park, as well as mature leafy gardens and a running stream.

With several visitor attractions in the area, including Stansted Park, Racton Monument, and the Weald & Downland Living Museum, there’s plenty to draw customers in – especially in the warmer months.

The Barley Mow, in Walberton.

The property is currently being let but current tenants are leaving when the lease expires on November 28, 2024. It is currently listed by leisure property specialists Fleurets, and staff have praised its traditional country atmosphere and proximity to the untouched Sussex countryside.

For further information or to arrange a viewing contact Fleurets on 020 7280 4700 or email [email protected].

Lynne Ive’s family has owned the Barley Mow for the last 30 years and said the pub attracts customers from across West Sussex and Hampshire alike: “We have worked hard with great staff and alongside managers before deciding to lease out the pub the last 10 years,” she said. “The Skittle Alley is a great asset. People come far and wide to use what has been a very enjoyable evening of entertainment. We have also hosted many small wedding receptions and various functions.

“The accommodation above the pub is a perfect size to bring up family. The pub is known by so many people you speak to. We were initially attracted to it by its country village feel and its popularity that keeps you busy with a great atmosphere!”