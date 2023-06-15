A fresh attempt is being made to extend a South Downs travellers’ site.

Planning permission is being sought from Horsham District Council to build four gypsy pitches on equestrian land in Hill Farm Lane, Codmore Hill, near Pulborough.

There is already a four-pitch site nearby. Previous attempts to build extra pitches have met with fierce opposition from nearby residents.

But planning consultant Phil Rowe, agent for the applicant, says extra gypsy sites are needed with the district having an extensive shortfall.

The site of the gypsy pitches in Codmore Hill near Pulborough

In a statement to the council he says that the site is in a semi rural area that has commercial units, farms and houses, as well as the existing gypsy site.

He said that the height of the mobile homes would be less than the height of buildings on adjoining sites and they would be set away from the highway boundary.

He added: "It is not considered that the development will have a detrimental effect on the adjacent area or harm any long distance views.

“Any anticipated associated use/enjoyment of land surrounding the proposed development and curtilage would similarly not materially harm the character

and amenities of the area.

"The neighbouring properties will not be affected by the proposed development. The proposed development will not cause overshadowing or overlooking. No external lighting shall be installed on the site unless it is sensor-controlled security lighting.”

He added: “The Government’s overarching aim is to ensure fair and equal treatment for travellers, in a way that facilitates the traditional and nomadic way of life of travellers while respecting the interests of the settled community.”

He said if approval is given, landscape improvements would also be made with the “addition of native planting which will enhance biodiversity and ecology.”

Each of the four pitches would have a static home as well as an area for a touring caravan and two parking spaces, along with an area for grazing horses.

He added: “The proposal involves a small-scale site, it is considered that the site is capable of peaceful and integrated co-existence with the local community.”