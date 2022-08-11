Fresh bid to knock down Pulborough church to make way for new homes

A fresh bid is being made to demolish a Pulborough church and build six new houses on the site.

By Sarah Page
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 3:31 pm

Developers Earlswood Homes are seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to knock down St Crispin’s Church in Church Place and build three three-bed homes and three four-bed homes there.

A previous application to demolish the church and build seven houses on the site was turned down by the council in May.

Water neutrality, overdevelopment and the design of the houses were given as grounds for refusal.

St Crispin's Church in Pulborough is again facing demolition to make way for new homes

But Earlswood Homes say their latest proposals have remedied the previous objections as they have reduced the number of houses and are proposing extensive on-site water efficiency measures, including rainwater recycling to each plot.

St Crispin’s Church closed in October 2019 due to dwindling numbers of parishioners who now attend a church in Billingshurst.

In a statement to the council, the developers say that the church building ‘is not of high architectural merit.’

