Fresh calls for action over abandoned dog poo at Horsham beauty spots

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fresh calls for action are being made over bags of dog poo left hanging in trees and bushes at Horsham beauty spots.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Irate residents say that Horsham District Council should provide more dog waste bins and introduce tough fines for those that abandon their animals’ waste.

People are condemning areas in Horsham’s Owlbeech woods, St Leonard’s Forest and woods at Wickhurst Green as ‘utterly disgusting.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many have taken to social media to share their views. One woman said: “I can't understand why people bother to bag it and then leave it behind. In a woodland area it would be better to get a stick and just flick it into the undergrowth.”

Local residents are condemning dog owners who leave bags of their animals' waste hanging in trees and bushes at Horsham beauty spots

Another said: “If people refuse to pick up and use the bins, dogs should be banned. £50 fines should be in place.”

Another added: “The problem is everywhere with people dumping poo bags in trees, hedges or just leaving them on the ground. Either bag the poo and take it home or find a bin to put it in.”

Another described the situation as ‘totally unacceptable’, adding: “If there's no bin around, you take it with you and dispose of it safely – just like we do with physical rubbish. This is a safety issue, plain and simple, especially in a public area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another added: “It's astounding how many people are disrespectful of their surroundings.”

Campaigning Councillor Colin Minto has now said the problem appeared to be a district-wide issue and that he is to ask the council’s parks and recycling waste officials to review the situation.