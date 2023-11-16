BREAKING

Fresh demand for new Horsham hospital following maternity services concerns

A fresh demand is being made for a new hospital to be built in Horsham following the downgrading of maternity services at East Surrey Hospital.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 16th Nov 2023, 12:12 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 12:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Horsham MP Jeremy Quin is making the call after the Care Quality Commission downgraded the maternity services from ‘outstanding’ to ‘requires improvement.’

He says the downgrade is “a real concern to me” and he’s asking the hospital chief executive to outline improvement plans.

See: Maternity services at East Surrey Hospital downgraded by health regulators

Horsham Hospital in Hurst Road - it used to have its own maternity departmentHorsham Hospital in Hurst Road - it used to have its own maternity department
Horsham Hospital in Hurst Road - it used to have its own maternity department
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “There is a huge feeling in Horsham that we should have our own local hospital, including maternity which we of course used to have in the town. That is a sentiment I share and a demand I am never slow to make at every opportunity.

“We all know that the NHS, for clinical reasons, are against this in principle, favouring the existing lay down of a smaller number of excellent hospitals with the best clinical expertise. They believe this is the best way to save lives and improve outcomes.

“However the key here is ‘excellent hospitals’. From a low base East Surrey turned around its reputation and is now rated an ‘Outstanding’ hospital. It has received considerable investment – including in A&E – and we want to see it retain its improved reputation and constantly improve outcomes.

“In the light of this, the CQC report on maternity is a real concern to me as it will be to local prospective parents.

Have you read? Increasing numbers of ring-necked parakeets spotted in Horsham

Horsham chef cooks his way through to TV show MasterChef: The professionals

Meet the Horsham woman turning dreams into reality

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I have written to the chief executive of East Surrey Hospital asking that she outline the plan the hospital has to make necessary improvements. I will be following this up in a meeting with the chief executive early in the New Year.”

Related topics:NHS