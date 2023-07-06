Plans for a new Italian restaurant have been rolled out in Chichester this week.

Proposals have been submitted to Chichester District Council seeking permission to turn a former betting shop in the Ridgeway, off Sherbourne Road, into a takeaway Italian restaurant.

The restaurant would fill the empty William Hill site if plans are successful.

Part of the plans state that the premises would operate from 9am to 10pm seven days a week. They also include plans for an extraction system and signage on the front that says ‘Pecorino’.

The Ridgeway, Chichester. Picture via Google

A determination deadline has bee set for August 10.