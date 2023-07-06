NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

Fresh plans for new Italian restaurant in Chichester

Plans for a new Italian restaurant have been rolled out in Chichester this week.
By Joe Stack
Published 6th Jul 2023, 13:27 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 13:27 BST

Proposals have been submitted to Chichester District Council seeking permission to turn a former betting shop in the Ridgeway, off Sherbourne Road, into a takeaway Italian restaurant.

The restaurant would fill the empty William Hill site if plans are successful.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Part of the plans state that the premises would operate from 9am to 10pm seven days a week. They also include plans for an extraction system and signage on the front that says ‘Pecorino’.

Most Popular
The Ridgeway, Chichester. Picture via GoogleThe Ridgeway, Chichester. Picture via Google
The Ridgeway, Chichester. Picture via Google

A determination deadline has bee set for August 10.

You can find out more about the plans here: 23/01250/FUL

Related topics:ProposalsChichester District Council