Fresh plans revealed for 1,000 new houses on farmland south of Horsham

Fresh plans have been revealed for the building of 1,000 new houses on farmland south of Horsham.

Developers Berkeley Homes want to build the homes, along with a primary school, secondary school, sports pitches, shops and business units on land north west of Southwater.

The company has launched a public consultation over its proposals and is to hold a public exhibition at Southwater Sports Club on November 13.

Berkeley Homes previously submitted an outline planning application for up to 1,500 homes on the site but withdrew it in February 2023.

Now it says it intends to submit a new planning application to Horsham District Council in early 2026 ‘which responds to local feedback on the previous application and delivers on the vision to create a sustainable, vibrant new community in Southwater.’

It points out that the land has been identified in the draft Horsham Local Plan as a suitable site for development.

But many local residents are already expressing dismay at the new proposals and have been sharing their views on social media. One described the plans as ‘crazy’ and another called them ‘insanity.’ Another said: “OMG that'll double the size of Southwater !!!”

Some said they feared the new schools would end up not being built and others pointed out that the site is near Horsham Golf and Fitness Club where a planning inspector has given the go-ahead for 800 new homes to be built.

Berkeley Homes, in its consultation documents, says 35 per cent of its planned 1,000 new homes will be affordable and will include a mix of private sale, shared ownership – including homes for key workers – and affordable rented.

“Housing will also be provided for older people including assisted living homes. Delivering these homes will meet an identified local need in Horshams district,” it says.

And, it adds: “We will facilitate the delivery of much-needed educational facilities including a new primary school and a new secondary school to be delivered in partnership with West Sussex County Council. We are planning for the secondary school site to be available as part of the first phase of development by 2030.”

It says that new neighbourhood and employment hubs will comprise new space for businesses, co-working space, shops and amenities and will create new job opportunities for local people.

“A new community facility, which could be used by Southwater Scouts and other local groups, will be delivered whilst new sports pitches for football and cricket for Southwater Sports Club will also be provided. There are also opportunities for shared community use of the sports facilities associated with the new secondary school.”

It says that historic barns at Great House Farm could be repurposed and provide space for community use and/or a local café.

It also proposes to provide allotments and an orchard along with ‘dedicated green routes for cycling and walking including improved public rights of way.’

The company’s proposals also include land allocated for gypsy and traveller accommodation and a new link road through the site to the Hop Oast roundabout and potential for car parking at Christ’s Hospital Station if future demand shows it is needed.

The public exhibition of the proposals at Southwater Sports Club will be held on November 13 between 4pm – 8pm.