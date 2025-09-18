Fresh plans to convert empty Horsham shop space into flats

By Sarah Page
Published 18th Sep 2025, 13:23 BST
Fresh plans are being outlined to convert empty shop space in Horsham town centre into flats.

City and Country Properties is applying to Horsham District Council for planning permission for the change of use of the first floor of the shops in Freshwater Parade, Bishopric, into six dwellings.

The first floor of the properties is currently vacant storage space while the second floor of the three-storey building is already in residential use.

The application is a re-submission of a previous one which was originally approved in 2023. However, agents for City and Country Properties say that the revised application is needed to allow further time for the proposed development to be completed.

A fresh planning application has been submitted to Horsham District Council to convert the empty second floor of shops in Bishopric into six flats

