Fresh proposals for up to 105 new homes on fields in West Sussex village

Fresh proposals are being outlined for up to 105 new homes on two fields in a West Sussex village.

Developers Welbeck Land are currently staging a public consultation over proposals to build the houses on land north of Guildford Road, Rudgwick, near Horsham.

They are putting forward two suggestions – one for 105 houses on the land and an alternative of 71 houses. They say all properties would be ‘high quality new homes alongside associated infrastructure.’

Both proposals, they add, would include ‘significant amounts of open space, new pedestrian and cycle routes and biodiversity enhancements.’

And, they add: “Horsham District Council’s Draft Local Plan supports residential development in this location.”

Welbeck say that 40 per cent of the new homes would be “classed as affordable to enable residents to get onto the housing ladder.”

There would be a mix of house types and landscape-led public open spaces, including a community orchard, play areas, and a play trail ‘fostering community and recreational activities.’ They also propose new walking, cycling and public transport links.

The proposed development site is currently two fields on the western side of Rudgwick village. The surrounding area includes woodland, hedgerows, and mature oak trees. Guildford Road forms most of the site’s southern boundary.

In its consultation document, Welbeck says: “Our development is not just about homes but also about creating vibrant community spaces. As part of the proposals, Welbeck Land is proposing to retain and enhance as much existing flora and fauna as possible, prioritising the protection and enhancement of the existing landscape.

“Within both proposals, existing vegetation along the southern site boundary would be extended and reinforced to provide a strong landscape and visual buffer along Guildford Road. Additionally, a tree belt along the northern site boundary is proposed to screen the site from the open space to the north. An existing green corridor crosses the site from north to south, where existing trees will be retained and become a key element in protecting and enhancing biodiversity onsite.”

For both proposals, the proposed vehicle access point for the development would be through the creation of a new access off Guildford Road.

Following the public consultation over its proposals, Welbeck says it aims to submit a planning application to Horsham District Council this summer.