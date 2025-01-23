Fresh proposals outlined for 62 new homes on agricultural land in South Downs village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Proposals are being outlined for 62 new homes to be built on an agricultural field in a South Downs village.

Wates developments have lodged a planning application with Horsham District Council to build the new homes on land north of Melton Drive in Storrington.

But a number of local residents are objecting to the proposals with many saying that the development would infringe a ‘green gap’ between Storrington and West Chiltington.

In a statement to the council, Wates say that the field proposed for the development and a barn on the 11.3 acre once formed part of a poultry farm. The southern boundary of the site backs onto rear gardens of residential properties in Melton Drive with several residential properties and agricultural buildings that previously formed part of the West Wantley Farm building complex to the north.

Land outlined in white where developers want to build 62 new homes north of Melton Drive in Storrington

Wates say that 35 per cent of the proposed 62 new dwellings would be ‘affordable homes’ and that a new vehicle and pedestrian access would be provided on to Fryern Road.

They say that the development would include a public open space including wild flower meadows and a community orchard, ecology conservation features such as bee hotels, new tree planting, mown walking routes and children’s play areas.

A spokesperson for Wates Developments said: “We’ve put sustainability and community at the heart of our proposals for much-needed new homes at Storrington. As well as a community orchard and new tree planting, our plan includes around two hectares of public open space with areas of grassland and wildflower meadows for everyone to enjoy.

“The submission of our planning application for the site, which has been allocated in the emerging Local Plan, includes 35 per cent affordable homes and is an important step towards supporting Horsham district meet its local housing need, with high quality, sustainable, future-proofed homes. As the planning process progresses, we look forward to continuing to engage positively with the community and local authority.”

But many local residents say the development would amount to an ‘overdevelopment’ of the site. One, in a letter to the council, said: “There is a reason why there is a strategic gap between Storrington and West Chiltington and it is to protect the environment, the countryside and the rural nature of the abutting residential areas.”

Another said: “This proposal is absurd and completely out of keeping with the local area. Fryern Road is already extremely dangerous for pedestrians and

this proposal will increase traffic flow significantly.”

Another maintained: “It appears the planners are determined to turn Storrington into a super town connected to West Chiltington. We are already in an area gridlocked with traffic at times, few schools, doctors, general amenities, yet you look to build more and more houses.

"One has to wait over two weeks for a GP appointment, secondary schools are split with Steyning and this development is not near primary schools, meaning everyone will be driving children to school.”