Fresh proposals to build new house in garden of Horsham property

Fresh proposals are being put forward to build a three-bedroom detached house in the garden of a Horsham property.

Planning permission is being sought from Horsham District Council to build the new house, along with off street parking, on land known as Flagstones in North Heath Lane.

The applicants, in a statement to the council, say their application is an adjusted design following a previous application which was turned down. The new proposal, they say, has been carefully redesigned to address previous concerns.

The plot for the proposed new house is at the northern part of an existing property which currently contains a garage and part of the property’s garden.

The applicants state: “The revised design has been tailored to ensure that the new dwelling sits more comfortably within the street scene. The scale and massing have been reduced to avoid an overbearing presence on the site, and the materials and design elements have been selected to complement the prevailing character of the area.”

They add that the revised proposal has been scaled back to reduce the perception of ‘overdevelopment.’ And, they state: “The design has been carefully adjusted to respect the character and setting of the existing property while providing a high-quality, sustainable new home that meets the needs of modern living.

"All concerns raised through the original application and pre-application advice have been addressed.”

