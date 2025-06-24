Fresh proposals to convert South Downs village cafe into residential flat

By Sarah Page
Published 24th Jun 2025, 12:40 BST
Fresh proposals are being put forward to convert a South Downs village cafe into a residential flat.

Truffles Bakery is seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to change the use of the rear cafe of its shop in Henfield High Street.

Agents for Truffles, Lewis and Co Planning, say in a statement to the council: “The proposed conversion of the rear of Truffles Bakery to a residential flat will not cause adverse harm to the Henfield Conservation Area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The proposal does not involve the demolition of any building nor development which would adversely affect or result in the loss of important views, open spaces, tree cover or boundary features within the Conservation Area.

Truffles Bakery wants to convert the rear cafe of its shop in Henfield High Street into a one-bedroom flatplaceholder image
Truffles Bakery wants to convert the rear cafe of its shop in Henfield High Street into a one-bedroom flat

“The proposal will still maintain the historic shopfront, with no alterations proposed to the primary retail frontage. The character of the area will be conserved as the bakery is still retained at the front of the building, therefore not changing the commercial use of the area.”

A previous planning application was turned down on ‘water neutrality’ grounds but Truffles says that it now intends to introduce the Sussex North Offsetting Water Scheme and make a contribution to offset remaining water usage.

Related topics:South DownsHorsham District Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice