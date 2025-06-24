Fresh proposals to convert South Downs village cafe into residential flat
Truffles Bakery is seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to change the use of the rear cafe of its shop in Henfield High Street.
Agents for Truffles, Lewis and Co Planning, say in a statement to the council: “The proposed conversion of the rear of Truffles Bakery to a residential flat will not cause adverse harm to the Henfield Conservation Area.
"The proposal does not involve the demolition of any building nor development which would adversely affect or result in the loss of important views, open spaces, tree cover or boundary features within the Conservation Area.
“The proposal will still maintain the historic shopfront, with no alterations proposed to the primary retail frontage. The character of the area will be conserved as the bakery is still retained at the front of the building, therefore not changing the commercial use of the area.”
A previous planning application was turned down on ‘water neutrality’ grounds but Truffles says that it now intends to introduce the Sussex North Offsetting Water Scheme and make a contribution to offset remaining water usage.
