Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Teachers from a number of Hastings schools have confirmed that they will be holding strike action next week.

The National Education Union (NEU) suspended industrial action earlier this week that was set to take place on Wednesday (June 26).

However, the union has confirmed today (Friday, June 28) that strikes will go ahead next Monday (July 1) and Tuesday (July 2).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jenny Sutton, secretary of the Hastings District of the NEU, said picket lines will be outside The Hastings Academy, St Leonards Academy, Baird Primary Academy and Robsack Primary Academy on both days in the morning from 7.30am and a rally will be held from 11am on Tuesday in Hastings town centre.

NEU pickets outside Hastings Academy in March 2023 at a previous strike

The NEU said members are planning to take strike action in a dispute over workload and job cuts linked to school funding across the University of Brighton Academies Trust.

The union said negotiations have resulted in the trust agreeing to radically change its funding model for its schools, but teachers and support staff in schools have not got the assurances they need that only the central trust, not the schools themselves will pay for the changes.

Further assurances over support staff numbers have also not been obtained, the NEU said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Clarke, East Sussex Branch Secretary and Vice-President, said: “We are pleased the trust has agreed to radically change its funding system to address our members’ workload concerns and to make sure that never again can they take such huge sums of money out of their schools.

"However, members are not satisfied with how long this will take to correct and the lack of a clear commitment from the trust that other school budgets will not be raided to pay for this.

“It is also clear that to win back the trust of staff and parents who have shown huge support for our action, there must be an accounting for the decisions taken.

“These decisions have left thousands of children in schools that have been dramatically underfunded. If schools were still run by the local authority this simply would not be happening.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teachers across the town took part in a nation-wide strike in March last year in a dispute over pay and funding for education.

Jenny said: “Since 2010 teachers’ pay has gone down by 24 per cent and teaching assistants are in fact paid less than the minimum wage.

"It’s a real scandal and a measure of how much society values children. In our view they are worth an awful lot more. Most teachers now are working in schools that are in disrepair. In our school, The Hastings Academy, the heating has not been working properly since December so the school building is not adequate."

A spokesperson for the University of Brighton Academies Trust said: “We remain committed to ongoing negotiations with the NEU to prevent future industrial action from taking place. We will continue to keep our community informed about any developments.