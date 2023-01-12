Friday the thirteenth: How a Horsham shop could help those fearing the 'unlucky' date

Tomorrow is Friday the thirteenth – considered unlucky by some.

In fact, millions across the world suffer from fear of the date – known as Friggatriskaidekaphobia. And if you are one of them, help is at hand from a shop in Horsham town centre.

Snowling Boutique in Park Place, Horsham, is a local spiritual shop owned by husband and wife Alan and Caroline Snowling. “We have crystals for all protection and attraction purposes if Friday the 13th is unlucky, or lucky for you,” said Caroline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “We offer a sacred haven space of all things spiritual from CBD creams, wax melts, bath salts, crystals from tumble stones to points to rare centrepieces from all over the world.

Friday the thirteenth is considered unlucky by some

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You can be sure to feel welcomed and relaxed at Snowling Boutique as we harness the power of Mother Nature to help you re-balance your mind, body and soul.”

And they offer special stones which could help if you are dreading tomorrow’s date – Friday January 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They include Silver Hematite. “Hematite dissolves negativity and prevents you from absorbing the negativity of others,” says Caroline.

Citrine, known as the Lucky Stone “is very helpful in manifesting good luck. This gemstone will be especially helpful for prosperity when it comes to finances and business,” she adds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Silver Hematite: Hematite is said to dissolve negativity and prevents you from absorbing the negativity of others.

And Snow Quartz, says Caroline, “is a lucky star to have stashed in your pocket or placed on an altar. Quartz has super strength energy points which means it can take a fleeting thought and send it out larger than life into the universe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

But if you’re still worried about tomorrow’s date, there is little evidence to show that Friday the 13th is actually an unlucky day.

Studies have shown that Friday the 13th has little or no effect on events like accidents, hospital visits, and natural disasters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Citrine and Snow Quartz. Citrine is known as the Lucky Stone and is said to be helpful in manifesting good luck while Snow Quartz is said to be a lucky star to have stashed in your pocket or placed on an altar. "Quartz has super strength energy points which means it can take a fleeting thought and send it out larger than life into the universe." says Caroline

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Friday the 13th is not universally seen as a day of dread. In Italy, Friday the 17th and not Friday the 13th is considered to be a day that brings bad luck. And the number 13 is thought to be a lucky number.

In many Spanish speaking countries and in Greece, Tuesday the 13th is seen as a day of misfortune.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Snowling Boutique is on Facebook @ Snowling’s Boutique

Alan and Caroline Snowling, owners of Snowling Boutique in Park Place, Horsham

Advertisement Hide Ad