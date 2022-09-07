Friends of a Newhaven mum-of-three with brain cancer raising money for 'beautiful soul' to go on holiday with her family

Caroline Passfield, 48 from Court Farm Road, Newhaven is the subject of a GoFundMe campaign set up by a friend Margaret Law-Sampson, also from Newhaven.

Data scientist Margaret, 41 set up the campaign to support her friend who she met about ten years ago when they were celebrating a mutual friend’s birthday in London.

Margaret said: “It’s not Caroline’s idea, it’s entirely one we came up with so we could help her. She’s desperate to make some meaningful memories with her children before the inevitable happens and her friends and family will do whatever they can to help her do so.

“To go away she must have travel insurance. The best she’s been quoted is £3,700. Caroline has 217 followers on Facebook and we thought, if everyone gave, say, £10 that would be enough to cover the price of any trip she might like to make, and also the insurance cost."

Caroline’s condition, a Gioblastoma Multiforme 4 is a ‘ticking time bomb’ according to Margaret.

She went on: “She has already lost about 75 per cent of her sight and the odds are stacked against her. Doctors will not give her a prognosis.

“Unfortunately the latest round of chemotherapy had little effect and the tumour has grown, but she’s definitely not giving up – and neither are her friends and family.

“Her condition was first diagnosed about five years ago and she should be dead by now. It’s the type of malignancy that only 20 per cent survive. She is a beautiful soul and devoted mother, who deserves some happiness after all she has been through. To be denied that simply because of insurance is absurd.

“This fundraiser is to help her cover the cost of the insurance, and give her and her family a much-deserved holiday.