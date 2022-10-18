Friends of Eastbourne Hospital art exhibition this weekend
The Friends of Eastbourne Hospital (FoEH) are holding their annual autumn art exhibition this weekend.
The exhibition will go ahead in the gym of St Andrew’s Prep in Meads on October 22-23 from 10am-4pm both days. It will show off around 300 paintings and portfolios from local artists and St Andrew’s students. Pieces will be available to buy, there will be a raffle, plus a live demonstration by Jackie Hurwood at 2pm on Saturday.
Entrance is free and everyone is welcome. All money raised at the exhibition will go towards the Eastbourne DGH and the FoEH’s special project of 2022 to replace the Da Vinci Surgical Robot in Urology.