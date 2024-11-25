Friends of Eastbourne Hospital donate 60 copies of book aimed to ‘empower and reassure patients’

The Friends of Eastbourne hospital have donated 60 copies of a new book, “The Power of Preparation for Surgery”, that will be lent to patients and staff at Eastbourne District General Hospital.

The book explains how to prepare well for surgery and aims to empower and reassure patients so they are ready physically, mentally and practically for their operation.

The book also covers: smoking cessation, exercise, nutrition, alcohol moderation, medication review with senior input, psychological and mental health optimisation and practical preparation.

The book includes the benefit of mindfulness, how to manage relationships, the importance of social support and the psychological burden of surgery.

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust said that the CPOC (Centre for Perioperative Care) showed that good ‘perioperative care’ (care around surgery), with patients being well prepared and staff working together as a team, reduces complications by 30% to 80%, reduces length of stay by up to two days, reduces re-operations and allows more people to be treated as a day case.

The donation was coordinated by Professor Scarlett McNally, surgeon at the trust and Deputy Director at the Centre for Perioperative Care.

She said: “We want the best results for patients, more efficient operating lists and knowledgeable staff working in teams. This book should encourage all these – and more. The seven things that reduce complications also improve health for the future. This book teaches skills at the ‘teachable moment’ that can work for life. The trust is very grateful for the generosity of the Friends of Eastbourne hospital helping our patients and staff”.