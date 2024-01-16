Friends of Eastbourne Seafront call on volunteers to join 2024 Welcome Team

Not-for-profit voluntary organisation Friends of Eastbourne Seafront are calling on residents and volunteers to join as part of its 2024 Welcome Team.

During its work, volunteers for the Welcome Team will talk to visitors and locals to give information as well as chat about the work that the organisation does.

In a statement, Gaynor Sedgwick of the Friends of Eastbourne Seafront said: “Following the success of the Welcome Team last year, we are looking for additional members of the team.

“From Easter to September the Welcome Team will once again be talking to visitors and locals, a friendly face on the seafront, giving information, signposting and chatting.

Not-for-profit voluntary organisation Friends of Eastbourne Seafront are calling on residents and volunteers to join as part of its 2024 Welcome Team. Picture; Friends of Eastbourne Seafront

“All our Welcome team volunteers receive training prior to taking their place on the seafront and are easily seen wearing polo shirts, resplendent in Friends of Eastbourne Seafront livery.