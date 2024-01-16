Friends of Eastbourne Seafront call on volunteers to join 2024 Welcome Team
During its work, volunteers for the Welcome Team will talk to visitors and locals to give information as well as chat about the work that the organisation does.
In a statement, Gaynor Sedgwick of the Friends of Eastbourne Seafront said: “Following the success of the Welcome Team last year, we are looking for additional members of the team.
“From Easter to September the Welcome Team will once again be talking to visitors and locals, a friendly face on the seafront, giving information, signposting and chatting.
“All our Welcome team volunteers receive training prior to taking their place on the seafront and are easily seen wearing polo shirts, resplendent in Friends of Eastbourne Seafront livery.
"If you have two hours a week to spare, enjoy talking to people, want to make friends and love our seafront, please get in touch with [email protected].”