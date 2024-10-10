Friends of Eastbourne Seafront ‘grateful’ for £500 donation from local business
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Jimmy Keeley, owner of Mr Gifts Emporium in Victoria Place, donated £500 from the sale of carrier bags, to Gaynor Sedgwick, Chair of Friends of Eastbourne Seafront.
Mr Keeley explained that, as the Government brought in a compulsory charge for carrier bags in May 2021, businesses are expected to give the proceeds to good causes.
Mr Keeley added that he appreciates the work of Friends of Eastbourne Seafront because they ‘do so much work for the town in trying to bring the seafront up to the standard it should be.’
He said: “Since the introduction of the charges I have sold nearly 12,000 bags which equates to nearly £1000 excluding VAT for good causes.
“Most people come with their own bags, only a small percentage of people don't. Previously I have supported Warm Norm of Bhassexplore, WRAS and Save Eastbourne Bandstand.”
Gaynor Sedgwick said: “We are so grateful to Jimmy for this amazing donation, it will really make a difference to our work. We have a Gardening team and Welcome Team on the seafront daily and we continue to campaign on important issues like Save Eastbourne Bandstand and Save our public toilets.
"Jimmy's support for our work since we began has been tremendous and we really appreciate all he does.”
The voluntary organisation has been at the forefront to try and save public toilets from being closed in Eastbourne with their petition being signed by over 2,000 people.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.