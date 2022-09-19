Friends of Sussex Hospices annual fundraising walk
Uckfield-based Friends of Sussex Hospices is holding its annual fundraising walk next month.
Friends of Sussex Hospices is inviting people to join in with the seventh annual ‘Walk the Hospice Trail’ event which takes place the first weekend in October (October 1-2). Money raised will go to all hospices in Sussex. Since its launch in 2017, the trail event has raised more than £100,000.
You can register here to take on a digitally guided stroll of any length along any section of the 200-mile trail. All 26 linear walks are easy to access on the free AllTrails app and range from three-13 miles.