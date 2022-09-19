Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Friends of Sussex Hospices annual fundraising walk

Uckfield-based Friends of Sussex Hospices is holding its annual fundraising walk next month.

By India Wentworth
Monday, 19th September 2022, 3:01 pm
Updated Monday, 19th September 2022, 3:01 pm

Friends of Sussex Hospices is inviting people to join in with the seventh annual ‘Walk the Hospice Trail’ event which takes place the first weekend in October (October 1-2). Money raised will go to all hospices in Sussex. Since its launch in 2017, the trail event has raised more than £100,000.

You can register here to take on a digitally guided stroll of any length along any section of the 200-mile trail. All 26 linear walks are easy to access on the free AllTrails app and range from three-13 miles.

More news from Sussex

Most Popular

Friends of Sussex Hospices walk - Irene Flynn and Valerie Chidson on completion of the whole 200 miles
Friends of Sussex Hospices - the route
UckfieldSussexMoney