A Bexhill couple have spoken of their devastation after the venue for their upcoming wedding went bust.

Karin Dye and Phill Moore had saved up £2,500 since their engagement in 2019 in order to hire the Manor Barn for their big day.

But the venue, based in De La Warr Road, announced on its Facebook page last Wednesday (February 22) that it had ceased trading with effect from February 13.

Karin said: "We paid the venue hire fee and were due to get married at Manor Barn in August 2023. We have saved so hard for this and were over the moon with securing the date at Manor Barn, we absolutely love the venue.

Karin Dye and Phill Moore

“The only reason we knew about this news is via their most recent Facebook post. We do not think we will be getting the money we have paid back. We both feel incredibly deflated and upset. We are now on the search for another wedding venue.”

Friends and work colleagues have since rallied round the couple to help raise the money so Karin and Phill can secure another venue.

Sophie Bevis set up a Gofundme page to help raise the £2,500 needed. Almost £1,400 has been raised so far as of today (Friday, February 24).

Sophie said: “We want to raise as much money as we can to help go towards Karin’s big day. Karin works incredibly hard. On top of this, she voluntarily leads the Little Common Beavers group in her spare time. Karin goes above and beyond and shows so much love and care. We would love to give her the wedding she deserves.

"Due to this last-minute change of venue, Karin and Phill need to find the funds to secure the original date at a new venue. The date is set in stone due to many family members having to travel from afar, and their flights and accommodation are already booked.”

On its Facebook page last week, the Manor Barn said: “It is with great sadness that Manor Barn Limited of Bexhill, has had to make the difficult decision to cease trading with effect from February 13, 2023, and the directors have instructed FRP Advisory Trading Limited to assist with placing Manor Barn Limited into Creditors’ Voluntary Liquidation.

"Unfortunately, as Manor Barn Limited is insolvent and unable to continue trading, all booked weddings and functions will no longer be held. Customers with bookings should direct any enquiries to [email protected] or 01424 220231.”