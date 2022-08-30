Frock Up Festival to return to Hastings this weekend

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hastings’ community group Frock Up Friday will host their annual Festival in St Leonards on Friday, September 2 to Sunday, September 4.

The Hastings’ community group Frock Up Friday will host its annual festival in St Leonards on Friday, September 2 to Sunday, September 4.

The event, which took place for the first time in September 2021, is inspired by a Facebook group founded by friends Bevali Francis and Susan Simms at the beginning of lockdown.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group quickly attracted more than 14,000 members and become a support network, helping people get through lockdown by dressing up and feeling good.

The event, which took place for the first time in September 2021, is inspired by a Facebook group founded by friends Bevali Francis and Susan Simms at the beginning of lockdown.

A spokesperson for Frock Up Friday said: “Frock Up Friday has become a worldwide phenomenon, spawning a book and then a festival.

“Hundreds of ‘frockers’ from around the country and even the world are expected to visit the town for the festival, in addition to the local Frock Up Friday community.

"Everyone is welcome at the festival.”

This year’s festival will feature a cabaret on the Friday, a fashion market and a Grand Ball on Saturday at Azur Marina Pavilion.

The seaside-themed festival will have a full weekend of fun and live music, including bands Frank From Blue Velvet, Sisters Suzie, Mighty Sounds and Large 90s, and also top DJs including TBX and Ilona Love.

In addition to the main events at Azur, there will be other events along the St Leonards seafront over the weekend.