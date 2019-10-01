From public toilet to community hub

A disused public toilet has become a hub for the community after being transformed into a cafe.

Sussex police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne gave £5,000 to a group in Portslade to complete the refurbishment in 2015.

The group dreamed of converting the toilet to give the area a fresh start from rife anti-social behaviour and vandalism.

Since then, Fresh Start Portslade has become a hub for residents of all ages.

Mrs Bourne said: “The fact that where the café is located was once a no-go area and a hot spot for anti-social behaviour but has now been turned around is wonderful news for residents. It tells me that local organisations and community groups care about – and are committed to – helping keep Sussex safe.

“The free activities and workplace training they offer have proven to increase community cohesion, reduce fear of crime and decrease social isolation for our more vulnerable residents. I’m delighted to support this unique community initiative which is changing this local area for the better.”

The group works with local community projects to provide free clubs for older residents, IT training, activities for children, and local history projects.

Following on from this success, Fresh Start has now been awarded a further £2,500 from the commissioner’s Safer in Sussex Fund so they can expand their free activities.

The funding will help to provide 1900 free places on projects for Portslade residents of all ages.

John Shepherd, a project worker from Fresh Start Portslade said: “We are so grateful for Katy Bourne’s support and visit to our project back in 2015. Having the PCC support our project from day one installed us with confidence and ambition, gave credibility to the project, and thus was the springboard we needed to get things going.

“Almost five years on, we have gone from strength-to-strength and continue to make a difference to the community of Portslade, all thanks to that kick-start in 2015 and the PCC’s support.”