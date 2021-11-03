Setting out from Tidemills beach, Newhaven SUS-210311-134534001

From Sussex to Glasgow - coat’s pilgrimage to COP-26 world climate conference

A special coat which aims to symbolise the hopes of humanity during this time of climate change has been worn by campaigners on a 500-mile journey from Sussex to Glasgow.

By Julia Northcott
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 2:23 pm

Lewes resident Barbara Keal created the concept of the Coat of Hopes, which has been carried on the shoulders of walkers along a nine-week long pilgrimage from Newhaven to COP26 in Glasgow.

The coat is covered with embroidered squares, made by hundreds of people.

Each patch represents their hopes, prayers, griefs and remembrances connected to their local landscape.

The coat has collected patches as it travelled and has been worn by hundreds of ‘coat pilgrims’ on its way to the gathering of world decision makers at COP-26.

1.

En route through Cumbria SUS-210311-134544001

Photo Sales

2.

Patches being stitched onto the coat near the end of its journey north SUS-210311-134556001

Photo Sales

3.

The hand embroidered invitation to COP delegates SUS-210311-134606001

Photo Sales

4.

The coat being worn during the procession through Glasgow SUS-210311-134443001

Photo Sales
GlasgowSussexLewesNewhavenCOP26
Next Page
Page 1 of 3