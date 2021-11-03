From Sussex to Glasgow - coat’s pilgrimage to COP-26 world climate conference

Lewes resident Barbara Keal created the concept of the Coat of Hopes, which has been carried on the shoulders of walkers along a nine-week long pilgrimage from Newhaven to COP26 in Glasgow.

The coat is covered with embroidered squares, made by hundreds of people.

Each patch represents their hopes, prayers, griefs and remembrances connected to their local landscape.

The coat has collected patches as it travelled and has been worn by hundreds of ‘coat pilgrims’ on its way to the gathering of world decision makers at COP-26.

1. En route through Cumbria

2. Patches being stitched onto the coat near the end of its journey north

3. The hand embroidered invitation to COP delegates

4. The coat being worn during the procession through Glasgow