From the Pink Pub to the Arctic Circle - Countdown to Bognor Regis football fans' epic journey begins

The team is primed to set off later this year.

18 friends from Bognor Regis are primed for an epic journey from North Bersted’s Pink Pub to the Arctic Circle itself – all in aid of some truly good causes.

Setting off on August Bank Holiday, the local lads – who met playing Thursday Night Football – will travel over 2,000 miles to the Arctic Circle, using nothing other than public transport.

It’ll take them five days, with stops in Brussels, Hamburg, Copenhagen Stockholm, and, finally Henningsvaer in the Lofoten archipelago – home to one of the most beautiful football stadiums in the world.

At each stop, the boys will lace up their boots for a game of football at a local stadium, shaking off the trail dust to participate in charity matches against a range of pro, and semi-pro teams.

“We all have a weekly kickabout, but these are professional teams,” joked Joe Hepworth, who is organising the trip. “So we’re quietly hoping it’s more of a representative 11, more than the actual first team. But we’re all very much looking forward to it, we’re very fortunate that this is happening.”

As exciting as it might be, the self-funded trip is bittersweet for Joe and his friends – who organised it to honour the memory of James Palmer-Bullock, who died in September last year, having suffered a brain hemorrhage while out with his family in West Wittering. James was the first person to suggest travelling to Henningsvaer, the first person to suggest it should be for charity, and Jon says he’d have wanted his friends to go through with the plan.

“I mean this is incredibly cathartic for us. When we first started discussing it, we we’re planning to be on that pitch in Henningsvaer on the one year anniversary of his death. Unfortunately, that hasn’t played out – just because of the logistics more than anything else – but that spirit has always been there.

"He was just an incredible man. Incredibly loving, creative, caring – I can’t tell you how much he meant to us. Something I learned in my grief for James was that the length of time that you knew him for didn’t really have any bearing on the relationship. He was able to touch people, and understand people on a very deep level, just through his compassion and his demeanour.”

The team has already raised more than a grand for chosen charities Children on the Edge and the Sussex Snowdrop Trust, but Joe said he’d like to raise £50,000 by the time August rolls around.

"We’re really pleased with the start – but we’re desperate to get to the target. We’re playing five games in five countries in five days, so we’d love to get that fifty grand.

"We’re very aware that times are hard, and there’s a cost of living crisis on, but we know that there’s a lot of generous people out there, so we’re confident we’ll get to that target, and we’ve got a lot of things planned along the way to help us get there.”

To find out more about the trip and donate, visit https://www.givengain.com/project/pinkpub2ac