Fruit and veg sales in Sussex will help fund meals for children

From Monday (March 21) to Sunday, April 3, Tesco will give a donation when customers buy fruit and vegetables in store or at Tesco.com during the supermarket’s Buy One to Help a Child event.

The cash donated by Tesco will enable its food redistribution charity partner FareShare to help thousands of children’s charities who rely on regular donations to help families and young people in communities get the food and help they need.

Last summer, the Tesco Buy One to Help a Child event saw many customers supporting the campaign by buying produce every time they shopped.

Tesco launch its Buy One to Help a Child campaign

Across the county the campaign saw 111,355 meals’ worth of food donated, supporting 127 frontline charities working with children and families.

Rob Orme, CEO at FareShare Sussex, said: “The Tesco Buy One to Help a Child campaign makes such a difference to us because it helps us to support children and families in Sussex during the school holidays.

“So many of the children we provide food for would normally rely on free school meals during term-time, but they do not get access to this support during the holidays.

“Supporting the needs of children early in their life is very important to FareShare as we see what a difference access to healthy food can make in young people’s lives.

“In our 10th year of partnership, we are very grateful for Tesco and their ongoing commitment to help FareShare redistribute good-to-eat food to thousands of charities across the UK.”

Jason Tarry, Tesco UK and Republic of Ireland CEO, said: “FareShare do amazing work supporting frontline charities, and the food they distribute is making a real difference to young people and families in every part of the UK.”

Tesco is a member of the Child Poverty Task Force, formed by Marcus Rashford, and continues to support his campaign for free school meals.

