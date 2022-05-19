FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards: Waldron soap business nominated for national award

A Waldron-based business will be heading to Glasgow today for the final of the FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards

By Frankie Elliott
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 3:01 pm

English Soap Company have already been named Family Business of the Year in the South East Awards and will now be a finalist in the Environmental/Sustainability category.

The FSB Awards celebrates the achievements and contributions of small businesses and the self-employed across the UK.

It is the largest event of its kind in the small business calendar.

Bob and Juliet spent many years perfecting the art of soap making and perfumery to make the perfect soap. A

Managing Director Oliver Butts said: “We are a true family business which was started by my parents Bob and Juliet more than 20 years ago after they discovered a number of vintage soap moulds lying disused in a machinery workshop farm in Kent. My wife Ailsa now also works for the business.

“We are all so very proud to achieve this regional accolade and are very excited to be attending the national finals in Glasgow. The recognition is a credit to everyone who works for us. We are also grateful to our distributors, customers and suppliers for helping us to achieve our success to date.”

The English Soap company still makes all of its products on the farm site in the heart of the English countryside in Waldron, East Sussex.

Customers are now worldwide and the company exports to every continent apart from Antarctica.

