Full line-up confirmed for Sonics 2022, Hastings' festival of experimental, electronic and underground culture

Ehua by Gaïa de Crecy

Spokeswoman Hannah Deeble said: “The three-day October event presents a diverse and vital line-up ranging from internationally renowned and legendary live acts to cutting edge, underground musicians, artists and DJs.

As previously announced our Friday and Saturday headliners are two highly influential artists in the world of electronic music. On Friday, October 21, Detroit electro visionaries Dopplereffekt present their new live AV show ft Maria Mendes while on the evening of Saturday, October 22, Ceephax Acid Crew aka Andy Jenkinson brings the acid rave to a town that knows how to party.”

Joining them over the weekend are:

- Elijah - Talk/Q&A – artist, writer, DJ, manager and curator who ran the influential grime label Butterz.

- Mariam Rezaei – Newcastle-based experimental turntablist, composer, improviser and curator (TUSK Festival). Sampling, glitch, club culture deconstruction.

- Zavoloka – Ukrainian (Berlin-based) composer, sound and visual artist. First UK appearance of hypnotic live experimental techno audio-visual set she has performed across Europe in 2022.

- Kerrie – DJ set. Manchester-based techno/electro DJ and producer, linked to influential Eastern Bloc record shop. Distinct raw sound with recent sets at Tresor and HOER in Berlin.

- Bafotoya – UK-based jazz quartet of players including Jean Touissant (ex-Art Blakey Jazz Messengers) and Jason Yarde. Respecting traditions while seeking new ground.

- Meemo Comma – critically-acclaimed 2021 album on Mike Paradinas’ Planet Mu label. Live experimental electronics with breakbeats, vocal samples and ambience.

- Fiyahdred DJ set – London-based DJ with releases on Hyperdub label. Percussive, funky amapiano vibes. Numerous 2022 club and summer festival appearances (We Out Here Festival) plus B2B sets with Yung Singh and Scratchclart.

- Pozi – London-based energetic post-punk and weirdo pop. Big BBC 6 Music favourites of Marc Riley, Lauren Laverne etc. Recent UK tours with Warmduscher.

- Ehua DJ set – Italian-Ivorian UK-based, producer and DJ. Underground experimental bass music and global techno, regularly plays clubs and festivals across Europe.

- Richard Norris Music for Healing extended DJ Set – long-form ambient and immersive tracks from the “electronic musician’s electronic musician” and one half of Beyond The Wizard’s sleeve w/Erol Alkan.

- Floating World Pictures – London-based duo of Chestnutt (Snapped Ankles) and graphic artists Raimund Wong.

Hannah added: “Sonics is produced by Hastings Fat Tuesday Music Festival. The event was originally conceived as Thee Sunday Sonics by local artist Danny Pockets in 2015 to bring together and showcase the underground and experimental art and music scenes in the town.The event has grown from a one-day session to a multi-venue event across the Hastings Fat Tuesday Music Festival weekend.

“Sonics 2022 is the first time the event has stood alone as a unique festival of its own, building on the success of three previous events earlier in the year: a locally-focused Sunday Sonics all-dayer during the Hastings Fat Tuesday Music Festival and two one-off shows with Dhangsha, Yao Bobby & Simon Grab, Codex Serafini & Slum Of Legs. The underlying commitment and focus of the Sonics team remains that of offering audiences an event that is open and accessible to all, diverse, exciting and fun.”