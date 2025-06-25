Fun-filled summer fair to be held in Billingshurst

A fun-filled summer fair – dubbed Weald Fest – is to be held in Billingshurst on Saturday July 19.

The fair, being held at The Weald School, will include a fun dog show, live music throughout the day, a bird of prey display and a car show featuring a range of unique and classic vehicles.

There will also be around 50 stalls showcasing crafts, gifts and tasty foods, along with a traditional fun fair and inflatables for children.

A school spokesperson said: “Weald Fest promises to be a fun-filled day for the whole family, and all proceeds raised will go to The Weald School Charitable Trust, helping to fund valuable opportunities and support for our students.”