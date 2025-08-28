Fun for all at Out of Bounds in Angmering this autumn

Out of Bounds, in Angmering, is encouraging parents to make the most of the late summer sunshine with its mix of outdoor experiences – including the new high ropes and zip lines, sky high Adventure Nets, and 18-hole safari themed Adventure Golf.

Each activity is designed to engage children and adults alike, combining energy, teamwork, and imagination.

Out of Bounds manager Stuart James said: “This is the time of year when summer holidays feel like they are slipping away. At Out of Bounds we want to give families one last chance to enjoy those big smiles outdoors and in before the new school term and cooler weather arrive.”

The new High Ropes and Zip Lines are perfect for adults and older children looking to burn off energy, while the Adventure Nets offer the ultimate outdoor adventure featuring, bouncy nets, exhilarating slides, giant inflatable balls and netted walkways 30ft up.

Adventure Golf offers a more relaxed challenge, combining strategy and creativity, and there are more activities indoors – Clip ’n Climb, ten pin bowling, soft play and Laser Tag – to allow families to continue the fun whatever the weather.

To make the most of the end-of-summer period, Out of Bounds is offering great-value day tickets alongside discounts off high ropes summer bookings, giving families the chance to enjoy all the activities at an even more attractive price.

Visitors can also enjoy delicious homemade food, barista coffees, fresh fruit smoothies and much more at the Time Out Café.

Families looking for a memorable final summer outing or autumn fun can book online at out-of-bounds.co.uk or by calling 01903 788 588.

1 . Out of Bounds Fun with giant inflatable balls on the Adventure Nets Photo: Out of Bounds

2 . Out of Bounds The outdoor Adventure Nets at Out of Bounds in Angmering Photo: Out of Bounds

3 . Out of Bounds Families will find a host of fun at Out of Bounds, including high ropes and zip lines Photo: Out of Bounds

4 . Out of Bounds Tackling a high rope bridge Photo: Out of Bounds