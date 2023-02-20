Organisations from across Bognor Regis came together to provide a day of free fun, games and food at the Salvation Army Church in Bognor Regis on Friday (February 17).

Kicking off at 10am and finishing at 2pm, the day Represented a joint effort by members of the Salvation Army, Family Support Work, the Arun and Chichester food partnership, Age UK and West Sussex County Council and FED, who provided a free lunch for everyone in attendance.

They also hoped the event, with its free food and activities, might give some families the tools they need to cope with the cost of living crisis. Many of the workshops circulated around how to cheaply prepare healthy meals and how to save on energy costs while cooking.

"Through and beyond Covid, there has been a lot more intentional interactions with people and organisations that work in the same areas as we do,” said Major Matt Butler, from the Salvation Army. “Particularly between us and Family Support Work. A lot of the families we support also work with them, so we liked this idea of bringing people together over a meal and providing a space for that co-operation."

Having fun at the Salvation Army Church

Other organisers were particularly pleased to facilitate bonds across generations, giving older attendants a chance to bond with little ones.

“We had people there of all ages,” said Jacqui Herrington, from Family Support Work. “From newborn babies to OAPs, and they all had a good time. It was really lovely to see them mixing and having fun.”

