Fun in the sun as first of free concerts in Bognor Regis takes place

By Connor Gormley
Published 19th Jun 2024, 10:39 BST
Residents flocked to Hotham Park on Sunday (June 16) for the first of several free concerts set to take place this Summer.

Organised by the Bognor Regis Rotary Club and sponsored by the Town Council, the event featured soloist Andy Osman and local headline band Sweeney Todd playing a

mixture of 60’s music that had the crowd on their feet and dancing in the sunshine.

The free concerts take place every year and always draw a big crowd, eager to make the most of the sun.

The Sweeney Todd Band is a firm favourite of the Hotham Park crowd, well known for playing songs from the 60s and 70s. Andy Osman, meanwhile, is a solo singer with an impressive track record of his own, having performed at a variety of venues across the South Coast.

The next event, set to take place on July 21 and will see a shift to Blues and Jazz. Headliners Lucky Strike will be supported by solo artist Trev Varri.

The free concerts are a great chance to make the most of Hotham Parks beautiful bandstand.

