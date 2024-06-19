Organised by the Bognor Regis Rotary Club and sponsored by the Town Council, the event featured soloist Andy Osman and local headline band Sweeney Todd playing a
mixture of 60’s music that had the crowd on their feet and dancing in the sunshine.
The free concerts take place every year and always draw a big crowd, eager to make the most of the sun.
The Sweeney Todd Band is a firm favourite of the Hotham Park crowd, well known for playing songs from the 60s and 70s. Andy Osman, meanwhile, is a solo singer with an impressive track record of his own, having performed at a variety of venues across the South Coast.
The next event, set to take place on July 21 and will see a shift to Blues and Jazz. Headliners Lucky Strike will be supported by solo artist Trev Varri.
