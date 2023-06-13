Residents ands visitors soaked up the sun in Bognor’s Hotham Park on Sunday (June 11), as live music returned to the bandstand for the start of this year’s season.

Organised by the Bognor Regis Rotary Club and the town council, and taking place on the park bandstand, the event kicked off with an afternoon of Jazz by Hampshire-based singer Kim G, who was followed by headline act Jack Boyd and the Blue Drags.

With clear blue skies and high temperatures all day, the event was well-attended by several hundred listeners.

Sunday’s event was just the first of several planned for Hotham Park over the months to come. The next is set to take place on July 23 at 2pm, when the focus will be on country music, with well-known solo singer Helena Mace taking centre stage before headliners Alabama Stills.

The Alabama Stills play events throughout Sussex and Hampshire, and, last year, played Hotham Park’s bandstand to an enthusiastic audience of more than 500 people.

A third event, this time themed around 60s rock ‘n’ roll, is set to take place on August 20, with headliners Sweeney Todd supported by solo artist Jenna Hall.

1 . Fun in the sun at Hotham Park Motown singer Kim G. Photo: Bognor Regis Rotary Club Photo: contrib

2 . Fun in the sun in Bognor Regis Headliners Jack Boyd and the Blue Drags. Photo: Bognor Regis Rotary Club Photo: contrib

