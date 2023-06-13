NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lloyds Pharmacy to close all 237 branches inside supermarkers today
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Siblings killed in suspected double murder named by police
Hundreds turned out to listen to the music and soak up the sun. Photo: Bognor Regis Rotary Club.Hundreds turned out to listen to the music and soak up the sun. Photo: Bognor Regis Rotary Club.
Hundreds turned out to listen to the music and soak up the sun. Photo: Bognor Regis Rotary Club.

Fun in the sun as live music returns to Hotham Park in Bognor Regis

Residents ands visitors soaked up the sun in Bognor’s Hotham Park on Sunday (June 11), as live music returned to the bandstand for the start of this year’s season.
By Connor Gormley
Published 13th Jun 2023, 10:38 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 10:58 BST

Organised by the Bognor Regis Rotary Club and the town council, and taking place on the park bandstand, the event kicked off with an afternoon of Jazz by Hampshire-based singer Kim G, who was followed by headline act Jack Boyd and the Blue Drags.

With clear blue skies and high temperatures all day, the event was well-attended by several hundred listeners.

Sunday’s event was just the first of several planned for Hotham Park over the months to come. The next is set to take place on July 23 at 2pm, when the focus will be on country music, with well-known solo singer Helena Mace taking centre stage before headliners Alabama Stills.

The Alabama Stills play events throughout Sussex and Hampshire, and, last year, played Hotham Park’s bandstand to an enthusiastic audience of more than 500 people.

A third event, this time themed around 60s rock ‘n’ roll, is set to take place on August 20, with headliners Sweeney Todd supported by solo artist Jenna Hall.

Read more

Pictures: Take a tour of Chichester in street art after this year's street art festival

Motown singer Kim G. Photo: Bognor Regis Rotary Club

1. Fun in the sun at Hotham Park

Motown singer Kim G. Photo: Bognor Regis Rotary Club Photo: contrib

Headliners Jack Boyd and the Blue Drags. Photo: Bognor Regis Rotary Club

2. Fun in the sun in Bognor Regis

Headliners Jack Boyd and the Blue Drags. Photo: Bognor Regis Rotary Club Photo: contrib

Page 1 of 1
Related topics:Residents