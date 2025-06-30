The event, which takes place in the historic surrounds of Petworth Park, started at 12 and went on until 8pm, with a free concert at 5pm. It’s a hugely popular annual gathering and, benefitting as it did from warm weather and plenty of sunshine, this year’s event was no different.

"The weather was obviously brilliant – the sun brings everyone out and it puts everyone in a good mood; people stay, and they enjoy it that much more,” explained Vikki Wood, who organises the fair alongside a team of volunteers.

Pulling local businesses charities, community groups and attractions together for the fete takes an awful lot of hard work and, Vikki says it’s days like Saturday – when hundreds gather from all over town to enjoy the sun and celebrate Petworth’s community, that it all feels worth it.

“Someone came up to me at a stressful point during the way, and I was like ‘oh my god I don’t know why I do this’, but she turned around and saw all these people enjoying themselves, having a lovely time, and she said ‘this is why you do it.’ I Live in Petworth, I know lots of people in Petworth, and it’s so nice when everybody comes along and says ‘thank you’, tells you how much they’ve enjoyed the day. That makes it all worthwhile,” she said.

That sense of community spirit is a big part of what makes the Petworth Fete the Petworth Fete. For Vikki, making sure the fete in the park for everyone is an important part of preserving its spirit. “It costs us nearly £12,000 to run this event, and it’s hard work to raise that money. But our ethos is that it’s free and that it’s for the community and anyone can come.

"It’s for everyone. We try to make sure of that. It’s just so nice to be able to say ‘yes, whoever you are, just come and enjoy it’ – and of course it helps that we’re in Pertworth Park. It’s absolutely stunning up there; we’re so lucky that the National Trust lets us use it and enjoy it.”

1 . Fun in the sun as Petworth's Fete in the Park returns for another year Live music is one of the most popular parts of the fete. Photo: Vikki Wood

2 . Fun in the sun as Petworth's Fete in the Park returns for another year Petworth Town Crier Photo: Vikki Wood

3 . image9.jpeg Visitors danced long into the evening Photo: Fun in the sun as Petworth's Fete in the Park returns for another year