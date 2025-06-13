'Fun-loving' Sussex dog seeks home after 173 days in kennels

A ‘fun-loving’ dog is looking for a home after 173 days at a Sussex rescue centre.

Luna, an eight-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier, is still ‘enthusiastic as ever and full of energy’ despite approaching her senior years.

The pooch, currently in care at Dogs Trust Shoreham, is seeking an active lifestyle, with adopters who share her love for adventure and exploring the great outdoors. Equally, she loves to relax and enjoys snoozing the day away on the sofa next to her favourite humans, or soaking up the sun in the garden, Dogs Trust said.

“Luna is currently working on building her tolerance around other dogs when out and about, and is making great progress,” a Dogs Trust spokesperson said.

Luna. Photo: Dogs Trust

"She is looking for a home that is keen to continue supporting her with her reward-based training.

“Luna must be the only pet at home, but could live with college-aged children.

"It may take her a little while before she fully settles into a new home, so patience and understanding is required, as well as adopters who can be around to keep her company.

“Luna truly is a wonderful dog who is bound to make for a fun and playful addition to her forever family.”

To apply to adopt Luna, or to find out more about the dogs currently seeking their forever homes at Dogs Trust Shoreham, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/shoreham.