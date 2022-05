A company known as Major Mindgames is to open escape rooms in Swan Walk ‘in a few weeks.’

Notices advertising the escape rooms have gone up outside the former premises of Collingwood Batchellor in Swan Walk shopping centre.

An escape room is a game in which teams of players discover clues, solve puzzles, and accomplish tasks in one or more rooms in order to accomplish a specific goal in a limited amount of time.