Fun session for children in Burgess Hill

Wowzer Wednesdays are a staple in the Town Council holiday programme. With events in May half-term, the summer holidays and October half-term, there is always something for families to enjoy over the holiday period. Burgess Hill Town Council provides these FREE activities for the benefit of the community.

Opening the Wowzer Wednesday series in style for 2025, this ever popular event returned to St John’s Park today, Wednesday 28 May, 11am-3pm. There is an assault course, bouncy pillow, and laser tag for 5-12 year olds to enjoy, and a separate under 5’s area with a small bouncy casitle and soft play run by The Triangle.

There’s no need to book, just turn up, register at the designed gazebo to collect your wrist band and off you go!

Please note children must be accompanied at all times and dependant on length, queues may be closed from 2.30pm, to allow the session to finish at 3pm. This event is weather dependant and therefore may be cancelled even during the event, please keep an eye on our socials for updates. There will be seven more Wowser Wednesday’s across the summer period, check the Burgess Hill Town Council website for more details.

1 . Wowser Wednesday at St John's Park in Burgess Hill. SR 2505281 Pic SR Staff/Nationalworld Wowser Wednesday at St John's Park in Burgess Hill. SR 2505281 Pic SR Staff/Nationalworld Photo: SR Staff

2 . Wowser Wednesday at St John's Park in Burgess Hill. SR 2505281 Pic SR Staff/Nationalworld Wowser Wednesday at St John's Park in Burgess Hill. SR 2505281 Pic SR Staff/Nationalworld Photo: SR Staff

3 . Wowser Wednesday at St John's Park in Burgess Hill. SR 2505281 Pic SR Staff/Nationalworld Wowser Wednesday at St John's Park in Burgess Hill. SR 2505281 Pic SR Staff/Nationalworld Photo: SR Staff