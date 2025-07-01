Fund raiser offers chance to re-live musical set in Hastings

And this month people can enjoy songs from the show when a special fund raiser event takes place on Friday July 11 at Henry Ward Hall Hastings Town centre.

The idea of creating a musical based on the history of the America Ground came from local musician and publican Bob Tipler who has had a long-term association with the area and music in Hastings. Bob hosts regular live music sessions at his pub The Albion and co-founded the immensely popular Hastings Fat Tuesday Festival. Bob approached local playwright John Knowles who agreed to write the play with Bob contributing songs and music. Thanks must be made to Steve Peak for his excellent book on the History of the Hastings America Ground which was an invaluable reference source for the project. The main purpose of the musical was to highlight the inequalities of rent and housing provision in Hastings today just as things were 200 years ago.

Commenting on the July 11 fund raising event, Bob said: “We are particularly fortunate to have the two lead actors available for the night. Danny Horn, fresh back from playing Ray Davies in the Kinks biopic “Sunny Afternoon” in Chicago - the same show is set to tour the UK this Autumn, also the wonderful local talent Molly Hemsley. Their duets are really something to experience. “The first part of the evening will see Danny And his band The Lost Myths performing some of the songs from his new CD “The Death Of Lucy”. “The second half will be songs from the show. Some are angry, some sad, some hilarious. Expect lots of sing-a-long opportunities! “Also performing on the night are The Albion Skiffle Company, The Lost Revellers, Rufus Stone, Funkyal Ashton, Helen Sharpe, Tom Kelly, Crystal Greenfield with hosts John Knowles, Dominique Gerard and myself.”

Bob added: “The musical is no mere historical time-line piece, but a satirical look at history through the prism of today's realities.”

You can buy tickets for the concert at www.theamericaground.com.

The America Ground is the name of the area bordered by Robertson Street, Carlisle Parade, Harold Place and Claremont in Hastings town centre. Prior to the 1850’s “the ground” was home to itinerant workers and settlers who took advantage of a large area of unclaimed shingle beach to build a small township, with over 200 properties and over 1000 inhabitants. As the land had no apparent owners, the populace paid no rent or rates and considered themselves independent of the neighbouring town. At some point in time the area became known as The America Ground referencing the USA which had gained its own independence within living memory. Eventually the land was cleared by the incoming Mr Robertson and Mr Brisco, the former being an opium dealer and the latter a slave owner.

