Midhurst, West Sussex.

The South Downs National Park Authority has allocated funding for projects in Midhurst and Petworth as part of its £1.9 million Community Infrastructure Levy Program.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midhurst will receive £20,000 for the Revitalising Northern Gateway Project, which aims to improve the northern entrance to the town. The funding is said to enhance accessibility and functionality, focusing on creating a more welcoming space for residents and visitors.

In Petworth, £3,000 has been allocated for the installation of dropped kerbs in Market Square. This project is intended to improve pedestrian access and mobility, particularly for those with disabilities or using pushchairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These projects are part of a wider initiative by the National Park Authority to support local communities through infrastructure improvements funded by CIL contributions from developers.

The program focuses on projects that enhance access, address infrastructure needs, and improve public spaces across Sussex and Hampshire.

For more information about these and other projects funded by the Community Infrastructure Levy, visit the South Downs National Park Authority website.