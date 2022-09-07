Funding boost to help 'level up' rural parts of Horsham

A total of £800,000 is being provided to Horsham District Council by the Rural England Prosperity Fund – part of a Government scheme aimed at growing rural economies.

The council is one of only two in West Sussex to secure the funding which supports capital projects for rural small businesses and community infrastructure.

The council is now drawing up priorities for funding and aims to complete it by November 30.

Farmer David Exwood at his farm shop near Itchingfield with Councillor James Wright

Horsham District Council cabinet member for rural affairs James Wright said: “It is fantastic to have been awarded this funding to address the rural productivity gap.

"This will create levelling-up opportunities for our rural district and the Horsham countryside that we are proud to call home.

"The Rural England Prosperity Fund has awarded us over £800K over the next two years specifically to grow farming and rural businesses.

“We will be sharing details of our priorities for investment in our rural communities later this autumn."

West Sussex NFU chairman Dominic Gardner, who farms at Horsham and at Patching, said: “It’s great that Horsham District Council is actively embracing and promoting funding being made available through the Rural England Prosperity Fund to help the development and growth of rural businesses.

“This will help to ensure that rural communities can continue to produce climate-friendly food, providing access to our beautiful Sussex countryside and contributing to the rural economy.