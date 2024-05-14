Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young Pulborough couple facing a dark time after a cancer diagnosis have been given a boost.

Thirty-six-year-old Ben Moore has had extensive hospital treatment over the past months after discovering that his ‘sore hip’ was in fact cancer.

But friends have been rallying to help Ben, who lives in Pulborough with his wife Jen and golden retriever Shadow. Former colleague Clive Burroughs, 79, set off on a walking fundraiser for the couple at Billingshurst’s Jubilee Fields Fitness Trim trail on Sunday – and completed 10 mile-long laps raising £2,000 with a promise of more to come.

Anyone who wants to donate can do so here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/q3p3rg-ben-moore

Clive Burroughs with Ben Moore

Meanwhile, Clive said of his fundraiser: “I shall be 80 years old next year and I have to admit that I was just a little bit apprehensive at the start. I soon realised the problem with doing circuits or laps is that it all becomes extremely monotonous; however, I needn’t have worried as I was soon joined by several friends and later – for a short while – by my four-year-old great niece Thea and a little later by my grandsons Arthur, six, and Tristan, three.

“Shortly after completing my second lap my wife Di told me that Ben and Jenny had come to support me which was great encouragement, so after a good chat I set off again.”