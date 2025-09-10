Fundraiser for Hailsham pub’s landlord following ‘life-changing’ injury
The Railway Tavern’s landlord Philip Ashby announced on the pub’s Facebook page on August 24 that he had received a ‘severe injury’ during an incident.
He said he had been taken to hospital, adding that he would be starting ‘long-term rehabilitation’.
Philip said: “I have life-changing injuries and will need at least six months to regain mobility. The profitability of the pub is not sufficient to compensate for incidents such as this and I have therefore decided that the pub will not reopen under my ownership.”
The online fundraiser to support Philip in his recovery is at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/help-philip-heal-after-life-changing-injury.
The message on the fundraising page said Philip has been a part of Hailsham’s community since he took over the pub on Station Road. It said that Philip created ‘a space where many people have shared good times and lasting friendships’.
The message continued: “This fundraiser is an opportunity to ease some of the financial burden Philip faces as he recovers and adapts to life with these life-changing injuries. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference and demonstrate to Philip that he is not facing this alone.”
In his August 24 Facebook post Philip said he was open to private discussions with prospective buyers and he thanked everyone for their custom since he took over 2017.
On Monday, September 15, a Wealden District Council licensing panel is set to consider an application from Sussex Police, which calls to revoke a premises licence attached to The Railway Tavern. Police said the pub has been linked to violent incidents over the past year.