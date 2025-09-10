Fundraiser for Hailsham pub’s landlord following ‘life-changing’ injury

An online fundraiser is trying help a Hailsham pub’s landlord as he recovers from a serious injury.

The Railway Tavern’s landlord Philip Ashby announced on the pub’s Facebook page on August 24 that he had received a ‘severe injury’ during an incident.

He said he had been taken to hospital, adding that he would be starting ‘long-term rehabilitation’.

Philip said: “I have life-changing injuries and will need at least six months to regain mobility. The profitability of the pub is not sufficient to compensate for incidents such as this and I have therefore decided that the pub will not reopen under my ownership.”

The Railway Tavern in Station Road, Hailsham. Photo: Google Street View

The online fundraiser to support Philip in his recovery is at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/help-philip-heal-after-life-changing-injury.

The message on the fundraising page said Philip has been a part of Hailsham’s community since he took over the pub on Station Road. It said that Philip created ‘a space where many people have shared good times and lasting friendships’.

The message continued: “This fundraiser is an opportunity to ease some of the financial burden Philip faces as he recovers and adapts to life with these life-changing injuries. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference and demonstrate to Philip that he is not facing this alone.”

In his August 24 Facebook post Philip said he was open to private discussions with prospective buyers and he thanked everyone for their custom since he took over 2017.