Fundraiser for man in freak trampoline accident raises more than £10k

A fundraising event was held in Eastbourne for a man who broke his neck in a trampoline accident.

Sean Foley broke his neck in a freak trampoline accident in May 2020 which left him with life-changing injuries. He was in an induced coma for several months before being transferred to Stoke Mandeville spinal unit. In December 2020 Sean was transferred back to Chasley in Eastbourne.

Local fundraisers have organised lots of events since then to have Sean’s house adapted so he would be able to return home to his partner Dea and their two young children.

Fundraisers Don and Abby McPhee, who have been supporting the family, arranged a fundraising event at The Cavendish Hotel on November 26. This was to raise money towards Verita Neuro treatment, which could eventually improve Sean’s quality of life. The evening was hosted by Britain’s Got Talent finalist Steve Hewlett. There was also live music from Jade Powers and the Powerhouse band, magician Justin Saul, comedy from impressionist Drew Cameron, and music from Gloria Estefan tribute Nina Hewlett.

Don said: “Sean has no movement from the neck down so we are trying to raise funds to send him to Canada where he would receive treatment. We hope to organise more events for this cause in the new year. It was an emotional evening, with over 240 people attending. For Sean it was the first time he’d seen lots of family and friends since the accident. We’d like to say a special thanks to everyone at the Cavendish Hotel for their support. Also thank you to MP Caroline Ansell for attending and giving a special reading. The event raised over £10,000.”

