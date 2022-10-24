Fundraiser for popular Eastbourne builder who broke his neck in freak accident

In May 2020 a freak trampoline accident left Sean with a broken neck and a damaged spine. He spent over a year in the Eastbourne DGH before being transferred to Stoke Mandeville.

Sean lives with his partner Daniella and his two young children Darcie and Olivia in Old Town. He was finally allowed to return home in April, after essential alterations to his home. Most of the work was carried out by local company G and C builders though other local businesses helped.

Community fundraisers Don and Abby McPhee have been supporting the family and are organising the variety night. Don said; “We heard of a revolutionary, award winning new treatment in Canada called Verta Neuro. It treats patients with spinal chord injuries and improves their condition and quality of life. We hope to send Sean to Canada for this amazing treatment.”

Sean Foley fund raiser

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event, which includes a three course meal, will be hosted by Britain’s Got Talent finalist Steve Hewlett. There will be performances from Jade Powers and the Power Band, magic man Justin Saul, Nina Hewlett’s Fiesta Gloria Estefan tribute act and impressionist Drew Cameron.

Tickets cost £45 which includes a three course meal. Over 200 tickets have already been sold, with only a few remaining. The event is being sponsored by over 20 local businesses.