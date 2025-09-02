Fundraiser for Seaford father-of-two with leukaemia aims to raise £18,000

An online fundraiser is aiming to raise £18,000 for a Seaford dad with leukaemia.

Father-of-two Mat Rutherford, 35, was rushed to hospital in July and was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia, an aggressive cancer of the white blood cells.

The campaign at www.gofundme.com/f/support-mat-and-his-family-fight-leukaemia was launched by friend Jordan Lorence.

Its goal is to help Mat and his fiancée Laura Lineker manage living costs, rent, bills and childcare on a reduced income.

Mat Rutherford with his three-year-old son Freddie

Jordan’s message on the fundraising page said: “Mathew is a proud father to his three-year old son Freddie and one-year-old daughter Marnie, as well as a devoted fiancé to Laura. As they all try to remain strong, the next few months are going to be emotionally and financially unbearable.”

Jordan explained that Mat runs his own business, saying: “With Laura now unable to work full time, they’re facing the overwhelming reality of navigating the coming months on a substantially reduced income.”

The page said all funds will go directly to Laura to help the family with living expenses and any potential medical expenses.

So far the campaign has raised more than £13,000.

Mat and Laura with Freddie and Marnie

Jordan said in an August update post: “Thank you all so much for all of the love and support to date. The response has been incredible, and we’re all so grateful.”

She also confirmed that Mat has started chemotherapy treatment. She said: “If you’re able to share this fundraiser on social media or with anyone you think may be able to help in any way, we’d be endlessly grateful. With Mat being in the hospital for at least the next two months, our fundraising goal is likely to increase, so we’re looking to spread the word as much as possible.”