Fundraiser for six-year-old girl from Uckfield with alopecia areata raises more than £2,000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A fundraiser for an Uckfield girl with alopecia areata has raised more than £2,000.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six-year-old Grace has a condition that means her hair breaks as it grows, leaving her with only patches of hair on her head.

Her mum Toni Smith, 35, has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for a new high quality wig for Grace. Visit www.gofundme.com/f/a-new-wig-for-grace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toni told the Sussex Express that her daughter’s condition was first noticed when she was about a year to 18 months old.

Grace was diagnosed with alopecia areata when she was about 18 months old

She said: “She was very young. She’d never really grown a great deal of hair but what she had grown started falling out. Initially the healthcare visitors said ‘no this is common, don’t worry’. But she was with two childminders at the time and one childminder saw her once every two weeks. Because of that gap she was able to notice it more significantly than those who saw Grace every day.”

The family then got a referral to a dermatologist. Toni said: “They confirmed that she did indeed have alopecia areata.”

Alopecia UK said alopecia areata is thought to be an autoimmune condition that often begins with isolated patches of hair loss. The charity said: “In Alopecia Areata, cells from the immune system (a specific type of T cell, known as NKG2D+ T cells) gather around the hair follicles. These cells attack the follicle, stopping it from producing more hair. The exact way in which this happens is not yet understood.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toni said there is a history of alopecia in her family and said she was upset when Grace was diagnosed with the condition. She said: “I knew that as Grace got older it would be harder for her.”

The fundraiser for a wig for Grace from Uckfield has raised more than £2,000

So Toni started to look into methods to help Grace grow hair, or ways of helping her feel similar to other children.

Toni said: “It’s been in the past year that she’s been talking about not wanting alopecia and wanting to have hair like her school friends. That’s when it started to impact her more.”

She said: “She’s a very smart, cleaver and articulate young lady and she definitely seems much older than she is, but she’s been quite open in sharing that she wants to have hair.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toni continued: “Unfortunately I can’t solve that issue for her but what I can do is try to make this more of a positive thing by giving her, if I can, a selection of wigs.”

Six-year-old Grace from Uckfield has alopecia areata

She said her daughter has a wig donated from the Little Princess Trust but said it is itchy and will not stay on while Grace runs and plays. Ideally, Toni said she would like to buy a wig with real hair, and would like one with a soft interior, which is also secure on Grace’s scalp. This would allow her to run and go upside down on the monkey bars without worrying about it falling off.

Toni said she is ‘absolutely overwhelmed’ by the amount of money people have donated so far to her fundraiser, saying it managed to raise about £1,400 in the first 24 hours.

She said: “People that I don’t know have been incredibly generous and people that I do know have been incredibly generous too. Grace is extremely excited about being able to get the wig of her choice and try some new things.”

Toni added that Grace is also happy that her fundraiser is raising awareness about alopecia.